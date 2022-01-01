Snoop Dogg 'working on an album' with Dr. Dre

Snoop Dogg is working on new music with Dr. Dre.



During a recent appearance on Stephen A. Smith’s Know Mercy podcast, the Gin and Juice rapper announced that he and the legendary producer began working on an album this summer.



Titled Missionary, the record will be released in November this year - marking the 30 years since Snoop dropped his debut studio album Doggystyle in November 1993.



“You’re the first one to hear this: Me and Dr. Dre have been working on an album for the past two months, and it’ll be done in November,” the hip-hop icon told Stephen. “And it’s produced by Dr Dre. It’s our 30th anniversary to Doggystyle. And the name of the album is Missionary.”



When asked why he chose the name Missionary for the new record, Snoop replied, “The first album was Doggystyle.”