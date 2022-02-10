Ringo Starr cancels concert as illness has 'affected his voice'

Ringo Starr was forced to cancel his New Buffalo, Michigan concert on Saturday due to illness.



In a Facebook post, a representative for the Four Winds Casino announced that the Give More Love singer would not be playing that night.



"Ringo and His All-Starr Band (featuring Steve Lukather, Edgar Winter, Colin Hay, Hamish Stuart, Warren Ham, and Gregg Bissonette) are very disappointed to announce that they will not be able to play their show at Four Winds Casino in New Buffalo, MI tonight," the spokesperson wrote. "Ringo is sick and was hoping he could carry on, hence the late decision, but it has affected his voice so tonight's show, scheduled to begin in a few hours, is cancelled."



The rep assured fans that Ringo did not have Covid-19 and concluded the message: "Ringo and the band send peace and love to all the fans who came out tonight and hope to see you all soon."



Hours later, a spokesperson for Mystic Lake Casino in Minnesota announced via Twitter that the former Beatles star would also not be appearing at his scheduled concert there on Sunday.



"The Ringo Starr and His All-Starr Band concert scheduled for 8 pm Sun. 10/2/22 in the Mystic Showroom has been postponed," the statement read. "Ringo does not have COVID-19."



Ringo, 82, is next scheduled to play at the Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Canada on Tuesday.