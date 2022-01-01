Rita Ora teases 'raw' album is coming in January

Rita Ora's "very raw" third album will be released early next year.

The 'Anywhere' singer spent time in her home country of Albania working on the deeply personal follow-up to 2018's 'Phoenix', and she has promised fans can expect plenty more music and movies from the multi-talented star.

The 31-year-old pop star admits she has struggled with the "really intense" pressure of being in the spotlight and says her close friends and family have got her through moments where she felt like quitting her career.

Rita - who recently tied the knot with filmmaker Taika Waititi - is quoted by The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column as saying: “I’ve felt like quitting. I was like, ‘Is this worth it? What am I doing?’ As I got more famous, I understood that people look up to you.

“You become a role model and sometimes you are not ready for that because you only wanted to make music. Now you are being followed by millions of people. So psychologically it is really intense.

“You have to stay true to your friends who you have known for years.”

Asked what she was doing in Albania, she said: “A new album – January next year. It’s going to be great. More music and a film. My dream is to show everybody that you can do more than one thing.

“You can be a musician, actor, dancer, mother, aunt all at the same time. I want to try and do everything.

“Now I am 30 it’s time to get this ball rolling.”

The 'Fifty Shades' actress warned her fans might need an alcoholic beverage or two before hearing her new songs.

She said: “I wanted to make this a very raw, musical record. Maybe get a few bottles of whatever you drink when you listen to this album.”