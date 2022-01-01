Beyoncé congratulates Solange Knowles on composing ballet score

Beyoncé has congratulated Solange Knowles on composing a score for the New York City Ballet.

The Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter was commissioned to score Gianna Reisen's Play Time for the ballet company, with the work unveiled at an event last week.

Taking to Instagram to share a slideshow of images of Solange at the debut, Beyoncé gushed over her sister's achievement.

"My beloved sister, there are no words to express the pride and admiration I have for you," she wrote. "You are a visionary and one of one. Congratulations on being the first African American woman to compose for the New York City Ballet. The piece you composed is phenomenal. I love you deep. Might I suggest you don't f**k with my sis."

Play Time, which features 10 dancers, includes costumes by fashion designer Alejandro Gómez Palomo for Palomo Spain.