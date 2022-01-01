Shania Twain wants to collaborate with Harry Styles

Shania Twain has set her sights on collaborating with Harry Styles on new music.

The country music icon made a surprise appearance during one of the British star's sets at Coachella in April, with the pair performing her classic tracks Man! I Feel Like a Woman! and You're Still the One.

Reflecting on the gig during an interview for Extra, Shania revealed that she has plans to work with Harry again soon.

"Not on the new album, but in the future, I would say yes. I'm going to hold Harry to that," she said. "I think we surprised each other (with) how natural it was (at Coachella). So, I do plan on doing that."

Shania is currently promoting her new single Waking Up Dreaming, which features on her forthcoming sixth studio album, due for release next year.

In the video, the Canadian hitmaker is seen dressing up in an array of flamboyant ensembles.

"It's very, very up and very dance, poppy, rocky, edgy. I had so much fun with the fashion, the most fun I've had," the 57-year-old shared of shooting the music video.