David Guetta & Bebe Rexha fight to recapture Number 1 from Sam Smith & Kim Petras

The Official Chart: First Look offers a first glance of the Top 20 ahead of Friday’s Official Singles Chart Top 100. The chart is based on preliminary sales and early streaming reports.



David Guetta & Bebe Rexha are seeking to snatch back Number 1 from Sam Smith & Kim Petras this week. I’m Good (Blue) vaults back into the lead to top the Official Chart First Look ahead of last week’s chart-topping debut Unholy.



Beyoncé’s CUFF IT is undergoing a renaissance all on its own, looking to enter the Top 10 for the first time (9) due to a new viral trend.



Anne-Marie & Aitch have gone Psycho and could also break into the Top 10 this week (10).



This week’s highest new entry midweek belongs to Ed Sheeran’s Celestial (14), the theme song for the upcoming new Pokémon games Scarlet and Violet.



Finally, two more hot shot debuts are Top 40 bound - Arctic Monkeys’ latest track taken from The Car, Body Paint (16) and KSI’s surprise new single Summer Is Over (17).