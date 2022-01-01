Frank Skinner confirms new Three Lions

Frank Skinner has confirmed a new version of 'Three Lions' has been written for the upcoming World Cup.



The 65-year-old star and his then-'Fantasy Football' co-host David Baddiel teamed up with the Lightning Seeds to record the sporting anthem for the Euro 96 tournament and released a reworked version for the World Cup in 1998.



And now, the comedian revealed during a chat with Lightning Seeds frontman Ian Broudie that they'll be cheering England on in the upcoming football tournament - which will take place in Qatar later this year - with yet another new version of the song.



With Ian appearing as a guest on 'The Frank Skinner Show' on Absolute Radio, the host said: “So I’ve gotta ask you Ian, are you going to do a new version of ‘Three Lions’ for the World Cup? I think it’d be good, it’s an unusual sort of World Cup.”



Ian replied: “We should have a chat about that maybe."



But Frank laughed: “We’ve left it a bit late, we’re filming the video on Thursday!”



The presenter then shared the first line of the new version, which honoured the England Women's team winning Euro 2022.



It starts: "Loving that Lionesses win..”



Following the Lionesses' victory this summer, David admitted it could be time for 'Three Lions' to be "put to bed" after their win ended the nation's 56-year wait for an international tournament win.



He said: “The women have reset the clock."



Asked if it was time to retire the song, he said: "I’m very happy to think the song would, in a way, be put to bed.



“It was beautiful to hear it sung out of Wembley [on Sunday] as we finally clinched a final, I really did think that would never happen. It’s so amazing to actually think, ‘Oh, we’ve won, this doesn’t happen, it’s actually happened.’”



