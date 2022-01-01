Mariah Carey insists she didn't give herself 'Queen of Christmas' title

Mariah Carey has maintained she never called herself the "Queen of Christmas".

The superstar is known around the world for her hit song All I Want for Christmas Is You as well as for her obsession with the festive season.

But in an interview for Variety, Mariah maintained that she didn't give herself the title.

"I have not taken that title, but this has become a thing," she laughed. "Other people have said this to me, and about me."

In March 2021, lawyers for the Believe hitmaker filed paperwork with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office seeking to register the name "Queen of Christmas".

However, Mariah's team received pushback from singer Elizabeth Chan, who filed a formal declaration of opposition to the trademark request.

Representatives for the star have not yet commented on the filing.

And besides her association with Christmas, the singer-songwriter noted that she will always be connected with the butterfly motif.

"It was not a conscious thing that I did. It was just music that I wanted to make. To be able to able to talk about the butterfly - as a symbol - was symbolic of what I had to fight for: my freedom," added Mariah. "It was a very difficult business, a male-dominated business, that I got into as a teenager and had to keep fighting to get through. I had to earn and fight for my freedom before, during, after, and still."