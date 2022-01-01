KT Tunstall suggests fans listen to her latest album alone

KT Tunstall wants people to “take [themselves] on a date” with her new album.

The ‘Suddenly I See’ hitmaker has just released ‘Nut’, the third record in a trilogy exploring her whole self, which began with ‘Kin’ and was followed by ‘Wax’, and she believes the listening experience should be done alone.

She said: “I want people to be able to put on a pair of headphones and just go inward and realise it’s like going into space.

“There’s this enormous world to be explored and enjoyed.

“Yes, there’s dark corners, but I think the trilogy really is a soundtrack to be excited, to be with yourself – to take yourself on a date.

“This trilogy turned out to be this soundtrack to personal growth, which was quite timely with everything the world has been and is going through.”

When she began writing the trilogy, KT learned a lot about herself.

She told HELLO! magazine: “When I started writing, it was a time of real exploration, therapy and working out why I wasn’t happy.

“’Kin’ was a big spiritual air punch.”

When touring ‘Wax’, which was released in 2018, the 47-year-old singer lost her hearing in one ear.

She reflected: “My younger brother is profoundly deaf so I grew up with deafness in the family.

“I was left thinking, ‘What the hell is going to happen when I make a record about the brain? I’m gonna have these ridiculous experiences.’

“And then I did – the pandemic happened and the whole world went mad.”