Taylor Swift planning 2023 stadium tour

Taylor Swift is planning a stadium tour for 2023.

The 32-year-old singer was forced to cancel her 2020 tour amid the COVID-19 pandemic and she reportedly already has a number of dates booked for her upcoming concert series next year.

A source told the New York Post's Page Six: "Taylor has some really ambitious plans in place. She’s excited to get back on the road after such a long but fruitful break.”

Announcing the cancellation of her 'Lover' tour due to COVID, Taylor previously tweeted: "I love coming on here to tell you good news or to share a new project with you. It's not my favorite thing in the world to have to tell you news I'm sad about. I'm so sorry, but I cannot reschedule the shows we've postponed. Although refunds have been available since we first postponed the Lover Fest shows, many of you hung onto your tickets and I too hung on to the idea that we could reschedule.

"This is an unprecedented pandemic that has changed everyone’s plans and no one knows what the touring landscape is going to look like in the near future. I'm so disappointed that I won't be able to see you in person as soon as I wanted to. I miss you terribly and can't wait until we can all be together again."

Taylor has not toured since 2018's 'Reputation' but she released two albums during the COVID-19 pandemic, 'Folklore' and 'Evermore'.