Heather Baron-Gracie has 'sentimental attachment' to coffin-shaped guitars

Pale Waves' Heather Baron-Gracie has a “sentimental attachment” to her coffin-shaped guitars and refuses to replace them.

The pop punk star was gifted a Vox Phantom by Dirty Hit label mate The 1975's Matty Healy for her birthday, while she had a custom made for her by a man who travelled all the way to Italy.

And even though the instrument sounds "s***”, the musician won't stop part with them.

Speaking to Total Guitar magazine, she said: "I feel like there are two classic guitars in my life that I have a sentimental attachment to them that I struggle to replace them.”

She continued: “A guy went to Italy and made that black Vox Phantom just for me so it’s hard for me to pick up a generic guitar that anyone could have because I feel like this is a special guitar of mine and it is one of my most prized possessions.

“I mean, it doesn’t sound great. It sounds a bit like s***.

“But when you put it through the pedals it sounds decent and looks amazing.”

The instrument is part of the band’s Gothic aesthetic.

The ‘Reasons To Live’ star added: “I am about aesthetic too.

“I actually got into the Vox Phantom because Matty [Healy] from The 1975 gave me a 12-string Vox Phantom for my birthday, and that theme of just having the Vox Phantom carried on because it is the shape of a coffin and I kind of like the gothicness of that.”