John Legend hopes children are wise when they get social media

John Legend hopes his children don't do "anything life-ruining" on social media when they're older.

The All of Me singer and his wife Chrissy Teigen are active social media users and John is "scared" of the day their children Luna, six, and Miles, four, follow suit and join social networking sites, especially as there is a "magnifying glass" on them.

"I don't feel like they understand anything about social media yet," he told The New Yorker. "I assume kids get these kinds of accounts when they become tweens or early teen-agers, and I'm scared! Who knows what app they'll be using at that point. You just hope they're wise and don't do anything life-ruining with it. But, you know, thirteen-year-olds are going to be stupid sometimes, and obviously they'll be under more of a magnifying glass than other thirteen-year-olds."

Chrissy, who is expecting their third child, often receives backlash over her candid posts and has come under fire for controversial tweets she wrote many years ago. John insisted that she has learned her lesson and approaches social media with more caution now.

"She sort of infamously got in trouble for things she said, like, ten years ago, but I think people were transferring the power she has now to those ten-year-old tweets," the singer explained. "She's aware of that power and knows how to wield it wisely now. She's in control of her message and what she wants to say to people, and she does it in a smart and still really funny and relatable way."

The 43-year-old added that Chrissy is more natural and fluent at social media than he is but he enjoys being involved in her photos and public conversations.