Kesha haemorrhaged vocal cord during Taylor Hawkins tribute concert

Kesha has revealed that she haemorrhaged one of her vocal cords while performing at the Taylor Hawkins tribute concert in Los Angeles on Tuesday.



The We R Who We R singer took to the stage at the Kia Forum in Inglewood on Tuesday to perform a rendition of David Bowie's Heroes with Hawkins' covers band Chevy Metal.



During her performance, Kesha suffered a wardrobe malfunction and overcompensated for the blunder by singing too loudly.



"So. in the middle of my wardrobe malfunction I decided to distract everyone from my t*tties falling out by singing rly. Loud. And today I found out I hemorrhaged one of my vocal chords. Soooo. I’m posting all the pics from the f**king moment bc (because) This was quite a moment (sic)," she wrote on Instagram alongside a photo from her performance on Thursday.



Kesha was one of many singers and musicians who took part in the six-hour fundraising event in honour of late Foo Fighters drummer Hawkins, who died in March aged 50.



The show also featured performances from Pink, Miley Cyrus, Alanis Morissette, Joan Jett, Travis Barker, Wolfgang Van Halen, Metallica's Lars Ulrich, Mötley Crüe, comedian Dave Chappelle, and a mini-set by the Foo Fighters.



The first tribute concert took place in London earlier in September. Proceeds from both shows went to the charities Music Support and MusiCares.