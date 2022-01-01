NEWS 5 Seconds of Summer score third Number 1 album after photo finish with D-Block Europe Newsdesk Share with :





Following an incredibly close race on this week’s Official Albums Chart, 5 Seconds of Summer score a last-minute photo finish victory to claim their third Number 1 album with 5SOS5.



The fifth studio album from the Australian four-piece, 5SOS5’s arrival at the top of the Official Albums Chart is made up of 78% physical sales, and both the most physically purchased and downloaded record in the UK this week.



5 Seconds Of Summer – made up of Luke Hemmings, Calum Hood, Ashton Irwin and Michael Clifford – previously reached Number 1 on the Official Albums Chart with Sounds Good Feels Good (2015) and CALM (2020). See 5 Seconds Of Summer’s Official Charts history in full.



Finishing just behind at Number 2 this week is London hip-hop collective D-Block Europe, with second studio album Lap 5. Comfortably racking up the most streams of any album this week, Lap 5 marks DBE’s seventh Top 40 collection in the UK and third Top 5, following 2019 mixtape PTSD (4) and 2020 studio debut The Blue Print: Us vs Them (2). At the final whistle, just 1,300 chart units separated the top two this week.



Also making their debut in an all-new Top 3 this week, indie rock band Sports Team take Number 3 with second studio album Gulp!. This marks the second big chart race the six-piece have been involved in, following their 2020 fight against Lady Gaga and All Time Low with debut album Deep Down Happy, where they finished at Number 2. Gulp! does this week claim Number 1 over on the Official Vinyl Albums Chart and the Official Record Store Chart.



A career personal best this week for Take That’s Mark Owen who sees his fifth solo studio album Land Of Dreams finish at Number 5, his first Top 5 album as a solo artist, and fourteenth in total when including his work with Take That.



Elsewhere in the Top 10, ABBA’s Gold - Greatest Hits album jumps five to Number 6, following the release of a special 30th anniversary edition. Birmingham-formed rock band Editors land at Number 10 with EBM, their seventh Top 10 record in the UK.



Further down, Beth Orton earns her sixth Top 40 album with Weather Alive (27) while Seattle rock band Alice in Chains’ 1992 album Dirt enters the Top 40 for the first time following a 30th anniversary re-release (36).



Finally, Hastings punk band Kid Kapichi round off the new entries at Number 38 with Here’s What You Could Have Won, their first Top 40 placing.

