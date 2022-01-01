NEWS Sam Smith and Kim Petras leapfrog midweek leader to debut at Number 1 with 'Unholy' Newsdesk Share with :





Sam Smith and Kim Petras make a divine debut at the top of the Official Singles Chart with Unholy.



Despite trailing in second place midweek behind David Guetta and Bebe Rexha, the juddering club track materialises at Number 1, racking up 5.9 million streams and gifting Sam Smith their eighth Number 1 single (and first in four years) and Kim Petras her first-ever UK chart topper.



Sam’s previous Number 1s are; La La La with Naughty Boy (2013), Money On My Mind (2014), Stay With Me (2014), Lay Me Down feat. John Legend (2015), Writing’s On The Wall (2015), Too Good At Goodbyes (2017) and Promises with Calvin Harris (2018).



David Guetta and Bebe Rexha’s dance bop I’m Good (Blue) - the most downloaded song of the week - slides down to Number 2, with just 1,400 chart units between the two singles.



Elsewhere in the Top 10, there are new peaks from Chris Brown’s Under The Influence (7) and Luude & Mattafix with Big City Life (8). Steve Lacy finally sees Bad Habit (9) enter the Top 10, becoming the artist’s first Top 10 hit in the UK.



At Number 12, Stormzy makes a big return with Mel Made Me Do It. Clocking in at 7 mins 20 seconds, it’s the rapper’s 25th Top 40 single, and first since 2021 Dave collab Clash.



Anne-Marie & Aitch climb three to a new peak of 13 with Psycho, Beyonce rebounds six with Cuff It which returns to its previous high of Number 14, and Burna Boy lifts to Number 20 with For My Hand ft. Ed Sheeran. Just behind at Number 21 is Lizzo with 2 Be Loved (Am I Ready) which jumps seven places.



D-Block Europe are up next with three brand new entries following the release of their new album Lap 5; 4 The Win is at 23, while Burna Boy collab She’s Not Anyone debuts at Number 30, and Conor McGregor is at Number 39. As a result the duo’s total number of Top 40 singles now stands at 26.



Rema in one of the highest climbers of the week, up seven places with Calm Down (25) and Fred again.. & Swedish House Mafia with Turn On The Lights Again (33). Alesso and Zara Larsson climb to a new high with Words (36), and indie duo Seafret return to the Top 40 with Atlantis (38).