Selena Gomez slams 'vile and disgusting' online comments following Hailey Bieber interview

Selena Gomez has slammed the "vile and disgusting" comments she has recently seen online following Hailey Bieber's bombshell interview.

During a candid appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast on Wednesday, model Hailey insisted that she was never romantically involved with her now-husband Justin Bieber while he was in a relationship with Selena, his on-off girlfriend between 2010 and 2018.

Hailey has come under fire from Selena and "Jelena" fans online, and Selena spoke out against the online hate on TikTok Live on Thursday, without explicitly addressing Hailey or the interview.

"Some of the things that I don't even need to be aware of are just vile and disgusting. It's not fair and no one ever should be spoken to in the manner that I've seen," she said, before referencing her make-up brand Rare Beauty and its Kind Words lipsticks and lip liners.

"All I have to say is it's incredibly ironic that I would release something that is all about kind words 'cause that's exactly what I want. That's it," she stated. "If you support Rare, I cannot thank you enough, but know that you are also representing what it means and that is words matter. Truly matter. So it ain't coming from me and I just want all of you to know that I hope you understand that this is much bigger than anything else."

Selena and Justin split for good in March 2018 and he announced his engagement to Hailey, who he briefly dated in 2015 and 2016, a few months later. They got married later that year.

During her interview, Hailey revealed that she still receives hate from Selena's fans even though she has "no drama" with the singer, who she has spoken to since she tied the knot with Justin.

Host Alex Cooper also questioned if Justin or anyone on their team had ever asked Selena to urge her fans to stop bullying Hailey and sending her hate online, and the Rhode founder insisted that Selena "knows it wouldn't fix anything".

"She doesn't owe me anything. Neither of us owes anybody anything except respect. I respect her a lot. There's no expectations. If that was something she felt was necessary that would be amazing, but I respect her, there's no drama personally," Hailey shared.