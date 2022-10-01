Marcus Mumford: I'm a nicer bloke to make music with now

Marcus Mumford admits he's "probably a nicer bloke" to make music with after breaking away to release his solo album.

The Mumford and Sons frontman got some personal trauma off his chest with his recently released self-titled LP and has admitted working on his band's next record will be a more enjoyable experience for all, as he's in a much better frame of mind and has come away a better songwriter and performer.

Speaking on Sir Elton John’s 'Rocket Hour' on Apple Music 1, he said: "I really agree with you. And I said to the lads that this is not to launch a solo career that I could do alongside for the rest of the time, at all. It was really, it was a project-based thing for me. These songs naturally felt like they had to be not really put on anyone else. I had to carry these on my own. But, I've always said to them I want to go away and do this, and then I hope to come back to the band, a better writer, a better performer and actually a better band member now. And certainly, having made some changes in my life, probably a nicer bloke to hang out with and make music with too."

The 35-year-old musician teased that the 'I Will Wait' hitmakers already have some songs to work on for the follow-up to 2018's 'Delta'.

He added: "So I think it's going to be a good ... I'm really excited about the next one. I've got a few songs kicking about. I know the lads do too, so it's going to be fun."

Marcus, who bravely opened up about being sexually abused as a child on his debut solo album - which was checked by a trauma specialist before release - previously revealed the collection is all about "freedom" and "healing".

He explained: "Really it's a record about freedom and it's a record about healing. I think, certainly in my story, it's important to face up to some of the gnarlier stuff first in order to get to that place of freedom and healing."

Tune in and listen to the episode in-full this Saturday (01.10.22) at 9am PST / 12pm EST / 5pm BST at apple.co/_RocketHour.