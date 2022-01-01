Dave Navarro out of Jane's Addiction and Smashing Pumpkins tour due long COVID

Dave Navarro has pulled out of Jane's Addiction's forthcoming tour as he continues to battle long COVID-19.

The 55-year-old rocker has been poorly since December with lingering symptoms of the virus, and he's too "fatigued" to hit the road for the 32-date 'Spirits On Fire' with Smashing Pumpkins, which kicks off next month.

Dave is particularly gutted as they wanted fans to experience the original lineup of the rock band, with the return of bassist Eric Avery.

Troy Van Leeuwen will replace him on the jaunt, while Dave stays home in Los Angeles and works on new material.

In a social media statement, he said: "To all of the Jane's Addiction fans attending the Jane's/ Smashing Pumpkins 'Spirits On Fire' tour, I am sorry to have to say that I will not be attending due to my continued battle with Long Covid that I have been dealing with since last December.

"I had hoped for a full recovery by October but I am still very fatigued and will not be able to join this leg. I am personally gutted as our original bass player has returned, Eric Avery. We wanted to bring you the original line up but that will have to wait until I am recovered. While the band is touring, I will be working on some new Jane's material in the studio here in LA. In the meantime, the great Troy Van Leeuwen will be filling in for me. He has been in such bands as Queens of the Stone Age, Failure, A Perfect Circle, Eagles Of Death Metal and The Dammed just to name a few. He is a great guy and I am honoured to have him help make this tour happen."

Dave hopes to be able to attend one of the shows to see his own band play.

He added: "Though I am saddened to not make this tour I am focused on making a full recovery and re-joining the guys when I am able.

"I truly wish the band well on this tour and I am confident they will bring everything to make it a fabulous show! Go get em guys! Maybe I can get to a show one night and watch my own band for the first time ever.

"Thank you for understanding, Dave Navarro (sic)"