Bruce Springsteen's soul covers gets November release date

Bruce Springsteen sings soul classics by the Supremes, The Four Tops and The Temptations on his upcoming covers album.

The Boss has unveiled his new record, 'Only The Strong Survive', named after Jerry Butler's 60s soul staple.

The hotly-rumoured collection comprises 15 covers from soul's biggest stars.

The first cover, out now, is Frank Wilson’s ‘Do I Love You (Indeed I Do)’.

Rock legend Springsteen, 73, explained how the project came from his desire to sing his heart out.

He said: “I wanted to make an album where I just sang.

“And what better music to work with than the great American songbook of the Sixties and Seventies?

“I’ve taken my inspiration from Levi Stubbs, David Ruffin, Jimmy Ruffin, the Iceman Jerry Butler, Diana Ross, Dobie Gray and Scott Walker, among many others. I’ve tried to do justice to them all — and to the fabulous writers of this glorious music.

“My goal is for the modern audience to experience its beauty and joy, just as I have since I first heard it. I hope you love listening to it as much as I loved making it.”

The 'Born in the U.S.A.' has also put his own spin on The Four Top's 'When She Was My Girl', Jimmy Ruffin's 'What Becomes of the Brokenhearted', The Temptations' 'I Wish It Would Rain', and Motown chart-topper 'Someday We'll Be Together' by Diana Ross and the Supremes.

The LP is released on November 11.

Meanwhile, Springsteen and the E Street Band are due to embark on a 2023 world tour in February, including headlining American Express presents BST Hyde Park on July 6 and 8.

'Only The Strong Survive' tracklist:

1. 'Only The Strong Survive'

2. ‘Soul Days’ (feat. Sam Moore)

3. ‘Nightshift’

4. ‘Do I Love You (Indeed I Do)’

5. ‘The Sun Ain’t Gonna Shine Anymore’

6. ‘Turn Back the Hands of Time’

7. ‘When She Was My Girl’

8. ‘Hey, Western Union Man’

9. ‘I Wish It Would Rain’

10. ‘Don’t Play That Song’

11. ‘Any Other Way’

12. ‘I Forgot to Be Your Lover’ (feat. Sam Moore)

13. ‘7 Rooms of Gloom’

14. ‘What Becomes of the Brokenhearted’

15. ‘Someday We’ll Be Together’