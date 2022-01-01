Neil Young and Crazy Horse announce new LP World Record

Neil Young and Crazy Horse will release the new album 'World Record' in November.

The first track, 'Love Earth’, an ode to nature, has arrived along with a tracklist for the 10-song collection about nature and the fight against climate change.

The 76-year-old music legend worked with Rick Rubin on the follow-up to 2021's 'Barn' at the studio wizard's famous Shangri-La studios.

And while hijacking a recent interview with Jack White on Rick's 'Broken Record' podcast, Young jumped in and teased the upcoming record, sharing that it boasts “unheard-of combinations of instruments"

And imparting his secret to longevity in the music business, Young replied: "If they got the spirit, they’ll be cranking something out, because what else can we do?”

In July, the 'Heart of Gold' hitmaker confirmed that the album was finished and that it's "unlike" its predecessor.

He teased: "With this recording, something special is happening and we know we have a good one.

"It's too early to say anymore because in this world things come and go so fast. But real magic lasts and we think we have it."

He added in a blog post on his Neil Young Archives website: "It's the same band, Crazy Horse, but the music is unlike 'Barn', our last offering. "Music lives!!!!! Two records made in one year!!!!!!!"

'World Record' is due for release on November 18.

Neil Young and Crazy Horse’s ‘World Record’ tracklist:

1. ‘Love Earth’

2. ‘Overhead’

3. ‘I Walk With You (earth ringtone)’

4. ‘This Old Planet (changing days)’

5. ‘The World (is in trouble now)’

6. ‘Break The Chain’

7. ‘The Long Day Before’

8. ‘Walkin’ On The Road (to the future)’

9. ‘The Wonder Won’t Wait’

10. ‘Chevrolet’

11. ‘This Old Planet reprise’