Kel Mitchell recalls last conversation with Coolio before rapper's death

Kel Mitchell has shared a tribute to his late collaborator Coolio.



The C U When U Get There rapper died aged 59 on Wednesday after being found unresponsive at his friend's Los Angeles home.



After his death, Kel paid tribute to the late rapper on Thursday by sharing a clip of Coolio's cameo in his sketch show, All That, a video of his surprise appearance at a Coolio concert, and of Coolio performing the Kenan & Kel theme song in the comedy's title sequence.



"We recently spoke a few months ago laughing and having such a good time. So many great memories with you bro!" the comedian wrote in the caption on Instagram.



Directly addressing Coolio, Kel shared his last memory of the R&B star.



"Last thing you told me when we last spoke a few months ago you told me you loved how I keep things positive and to keep doing that," Kel wrote. "I will Coolio and thank you for sharing your light and your talent with us all and thank you for inspiring so many in your lyrics. Be at peace in the hands of our Heavenly Father and praying God comforts your family during this time. Much love bro!!!"



Other memories that Kel shared included meeting Coolio for the first time on the set of All That, commissioning him to write the Kenan & Kel theme song, and Coolio attending the Good Burger pop-up, inspired by Kel's TV sketch and spin-off movie, as part of his birthday celebrations.



Paramedics reportedly attempted to resuscitate Coolio using CPR for 45 minutes before he was pronounced dead. The rapper's manager, Jarez Posey, told NBC News that he had died from a heart attack.