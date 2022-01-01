John Legend reveals Chrissy Teigen 'wants more kids' after next baby

John Legend has revealed that his pregnant wife Chrissy Teigen wants to continue expanding their family.

While speaking to Entertainment Tonight for an interview published on Thursday, the Glory singer spoke about his wife's desire to have more children. The couple shares two children - six-year-old Luna and four-year-old Miles - and are currently expecting a third.

"Chrissy, I think, wants more. I'm one of four, so I'm cool with it," John said. "I was like, you know, once you get into that zone it's a lot of folks - especially when you're travelling, (it) gets difficult."

Even with the travel difficulties, the singer noted the benefits of having a fourth child.

"They have each other, you know. Luna and Miles will be older siblings now and there's enough of a gap to where we don't have to micromanage their every moment," he added.

Elsewhere in the interview, John gushed over his two kids. Calling Luna "smart and mature and emotionally intelligent", he praised, "We're lucky she's our first child."

John continued, "She's very wise. I feel like she just gets things and she doesn't have to explain things a lot... You can just tell she can figure it out and move in the world and how to adjust to things very well."

He also warned fans that between his October Las Vegas residency and his 2023 tour, he will be taking a break when their new baby arrives.