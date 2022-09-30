Mark Owen wants Robbie Williams back in Take That

Mark Owen "would love" Robbie Williams to rejoin Take That.

The 'Angels' hitmaker quit the group in 1995, a year before they split, and after they reformed in 2005, he went on to rejoin in 2010 to work on their album 'Progress' and a subsequent tour, and though his former bandmate would love to work with him again, he admitted that he, Gary Barlow and Howard Donald are planning their next LP as a three-piece.

He told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: “I would love for it to happen in the future but I think this next record will be the three of us.

“We don’t need to talk about whether he will come back — it’s like this intuition thing.

“He might — if he knows we are in the ­studio — come down and get involved somewhere, maybe in the writing, because that’s just how it happens.”

Fifth member Jason Orange quit the band in 2014 to lead a quiet life away from the spotlight but Mark would also love to welcome him back one day.

He added: “I would love the five of us to do something again one day in the future but we don’t know what will happen.

“When [all five of us reunited] in 2010, for us as a band it was really important to make that record.

“To come together and work together for so many reasons, on so many levels — it was really special.

“If anything happens again it will be because everyone really wants to hang out and have fun together and because our diaries have worked out.”

The 50-year-old singer is currently focused on his solo material and hopes to land his first solo number one album with 'Land of Dreams' on Friday (30.09.22), though he faces stiff competition from D-Block Europe and their record 'Lap 5'.

He said: “I’m trying not to get too excited about it, but when I got the call to say I was at number two in the midweeks, I nearly fell off my chair.

“I was thinking about the first song I wrote the other day. It was with my dad.

“I can’t remember the name, but he played guitar and I wrote some lyrics over it. That was probably 35 years ago, so this has been a long time coming.”