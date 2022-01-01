Matthew Koma pokes fun at Adam Levine cheating drama in birthday post for Hilary Duff

Matthew Koma wished his wife Hilary Duff a happy birthday on Wednesday by quoting one of Adam Levine's leaked pickup lines.

Maroon 5 frontman Adam hit headlines last week when budding Instagram model Sumner Stroh alleged she'd enjoyed a fling with the married rocker, and shared some of his flirty messages online as evidence.

More women came forward with their own stories of Adam, who's currently expecting baby number three with his model wife Behati Prinsloo, messaging them.

Taking aim at Adam's pickup lines, singer-songwriter and producer Matthew directly quoted some of his words to Sumner as he wished Hilary a happy 35th birthday.

"It's truly unreal how f**king hot you are. Like it blows my mind. I may need to see the booty." - A.L.," Matthew wrote alongside a smiling photo of his blonde wife.

"Happy birthday to my hero," he continued. "We are the luckiest to love you and be loved by you. thank you for tolerating us and finding the patience after a long day to listen to me talk about songwriters who recently passed and pretending to care deeply (rip Pat DiNizio)."

Matthew and Hilary wed in 2019 and share children Banks, three, and 18-month-old Mae together. The Younger actress also has son Luca, 10, from her marriage to Mike Comrie.

Matthew added: "this year is truly going to be the richest one yet and I can't wait to see everything unfold for you ba. Somehow, you're constantly buzzing around, taking over the world while simultaneously holding down the home front and I'm forever #grateful. Let's #live #laugh #love our way into your #35th year.

"Instagram algo probably won't even let you see this until it's on reels in 2023 (sic). We'll love you then too."

It's not the first time Matthew has poked fun at Adam; last week he uploaded mocked-up messages which made it look like Adam had sent complimentary notes to him.