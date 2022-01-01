Former Oasis star Bonehead confirms he's cancer-free

Paul 'Bonehead' Arthurs is cancer-free.

The former Oasis guitarist confirmed in April that he'd been diagnosed with tonsil cancer - but he's now revealed via social media that he's been given the "all clear" by doctors.

Bonehead wrote on Instagram: "Update on my cancer, I had a full scan 10 days ago, and it’s all clear, it’s gone. Thank you so much all of you for the messages I’ve had throughout, you’ve helped me more than you know. Thank you especially to the team @TheChristieNHS, into recovery now and see you all soon x (sic)"

The musician was diagnosed with tonsil cancer earlier this year, and he subsequently shared the news with his fans via Twitter.

He wrote on the micro-blogging platform at the time: "Just to let you all know I'm going to be taking a break from playing for a while.

"I've been diagnosed with tonsil cancer, but the good news is it's treatable and I'll be starting a course of treatment soon."

Liam Gallagher, his former Oasis bandmate, quickly took to social media to express his support.

Liam, 50, wrote on Twitter: "Sending BIG love to the 1 n only Bonehead and his family wishing you a speedy recovery we’re all thinking of you rasta you’ll be back on stage bfore you can say r we doing Colombia LG x (sic)"

Andy Bell, another former Oasis star, also sent his best wishes to Bonehead.

He wrote: "Get well soon Bone. (sic)"

Bonehead quit Oasis in 1999, saying he wanted to spend more time with his family.

However, he's kept working with Liam over the years, including in his band Beady Eye and on other solo projects.

The former Oasis duo performed together at Liam's sets at Reading and Leeds festivals in 2021, and he was also scheduled to perform at Liam's return to Knebworth in June.