Shania Twain recalls 'touch-and-go' battle with Covid-19

Shania Twain has opened up about her “very bad bout” of Covid-19.

During an interview for the BBC, the country music star revealed that her new song What You Gonna Do with That Air? was inspired by her experience of coronavirus during the pandemic.

"It's about the anxiety of running out of air," she explained. "I had a very bad bout with Covid, with Covid pneumonia, and it was very touch-and-go. I was feeling like, ‘Oh my God, I just have to breathe.’”

Shania went on to share how the health scare reminded her of her battle with Lyme disease and dysphonia in the mid-2000s which left her with a severely weakened singing voice.

After vocal rehabilitation, the Canadian star released her first single in six years, Today Is Your Day, in 2011, and later signed up for two Las Vegas residencies.

As for her forthcoming sixth studio album, which includes the single Waking Up Dreaming, Shania revealed the tracks are imbued with a sense of optimism.

"With the pandemic, I just really wanted to cheer myself up. As we all know, it was a very stifling and crippling emotional and mental exercise that endured for months and months and months,” the 57-year-old continued. "So, I was like, ‘I just want to be happy!’ And to me, that was writing happy songs and playing with words again."

Shania’s new album is set for release next year.