Paramore's Hayley Williams and Taylor York are dating

Paramore stars Hayley Williams and Taylor York are a couple.

Following years of speculation from fans, the frontwoman confirmed her relationship with her bandmate during an interview with The Guardian published Thursday.

According to the reporter, Williams and York displayed a "mutual tenderness" throughout the conversation, and "regard each other with a sort of fond awe".

"Williams and York confirm rumours that they are dating but decline to comment further," the profile noted.

Williams split from husband Chad Gilbert, lead guitarist of New Found Glory, in July 2017, with their divorce finalised later that year.

Elsewhere in the chat, the Misery Business hitmaker noted that she was excited to be promoting the group's upcoming sixth studio album, This Is Why, as well as going on tour again, following a six-year hiatus.

"As soon as we warmed up, I was like: 'Oh yeah - this is what I do.' We've put our 10,000-plus hours in," the 33-year-old shared. "We met at the craziest age and we should not have made it through all the things we've been through together."