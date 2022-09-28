Lethal Bizzle delighted to have career recognised at AIM Independent Music Awards

Lethal Bizzle was "proud" to have his career recognised at the AIM Independent Music Awards.



The 38-year-old rapper received the Outstanding Contribution gong at the 2022 ceremony at London's Roundhouse in Camden on Wednesday (28.09.22) and considers the accolade to be an acknowledgement of his success in the industry over the past two decades.



Speaking exclusively to BANG Showbiz at the ceremony, Lethal said: "It feels great, you know, I'm 20 plus years in and when you get to this stage in your career sometimes things can be forgotten.



"I feel like it's a nice acknowledgement and it's a proud moment for my hard work to be recognised like this."



The grime star performed for the first time since the pandemic at the awards bash and revealed that he is looking to get back on tour in 2023 after a long wait due to the global health crisis.



Lethal said: "This year I dropped my new project, a celebratory 20th anniversary project called 'Lethal B vs Lethal Bizzle' which is out now and I'm still working on that right now.



"And next year, I'm hoping to get back on the road. I'm actually performing tonight, it's gonna be my first show since the pandemic so, you know, I'm gonna be a bit rusty but it's gonna be fun."