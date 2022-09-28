The Libertines have been working on new music in Jamaica.



Pete Doherty has confirmed that he and fellow frontman Carl Barat have been in the Caribbean to work on some tracks for an upcoming album.



Talking to BANG Showbiz and assembled media at the AIM Independent Music Awards 2022 on Wednesday (28.09.22), Pete said: "We have just been in Jamaica, me and Carl, and we've got a new album on the way."



Pete revealed that he has had a "productive" summer working on new material ahead of the long-awaited fourth studio album from the rockers – who performed as the ceremony returned at London's Roundhouse in Camden.



Quizzed on what he had been doing over the summer months, he said: "It's been quite productive. Just trying to write some new songs."



Pete opened up about the special Margate bandstand show the group played last month to begin and revealed that the gig was poignant as The Libertines mark 20 years since the release of their debut album 'Up The Bracket'.



The 43-year-old musician said: "It was a bit chaotic that day. We were just happy to get permission off the local council to play because we'd been trying for ages. In the end we had to compromise and had to do it at four oclock."



Pete added: "I spent many nights just sat with my guitar and my dog on that bandstand so it was special to play the full set."