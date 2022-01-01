Eric Clapton's Ferrari Modena to be auctioned this Sunday

Leading classic and specialist vehicle online auction platform Car & Classic adds another celebrity-owned prestigious car
to its star-studded wall of fame: a 2003 Ferrari Modena originally purchased by multiple Grammy Award-winner British singer and guitarist Eric Clapton.
CBE and OBE-appointed Clapton, whose passion for Ferraris is well documented, added the new 360 Modena to his ever-growing collection in 2003. The car, one of only 352 RHD manual Modenas ever built, has lived a cosseted life and is in outstanding condition, with a comprehensive Ferrari service history and a touch over 20,000 miles on its stylish clock.
Leather makes a bold statement in the interior, continuing in the roof lining and down to the original case containing the Ferrari toolkit. Predictably, the Modena comes in ‘Rosso’ paintwork covering the first all-aluminium body (and spaceframe!) built by the Italian sportscar manufacturer, but – unusually - its DOHC 40-valve 3.6 V8 engine is mated to a rare and very desirable manual gearbox.
“Car & Classic is definitely becoming the place to find vehicles with a wonderfully unique background history,” says Car & Classic Head of Editorial Chris Pollitt. “Even without taking into account this Modena’s original owner, the car is in exceptionally good condition and quite rare in its own right. Add the ‘Slowhand’ touch, and you really have the automotive equivalent of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame to which Clapton was famously inducted not once, but three times.”
The legendary prancing horse joins a series of celebrity-owned vehicles auctioned by Car & Classic, the latest one of which was Elton John’s Continental R, sold last month.