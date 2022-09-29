Bruce Springsteen to release new music today

Bruce Springsteen has teased new music arriving today (29.09.22).



The Boss appears to have confirmed he's set to release a soul covers album, as recently rumoured.



The 73-year-old Rock God shared a clip of an old fashion radio skipping through his covers of classics such as Tyrone Davis’ ‘If I Could Turn Back The Hands Of Time’ and The Commodores‘ ‘Night Shift’.



Fans will hear the teased music at 10am ET/3pm BST.



The social media post is captioned: "Turn it up tomorrow, September 29th at 10:00 AM ET!"



The teaser comes after Rolling Stone co-founder Jann Wenner claimed Springsteen is gearing up for an autumn launch for his yet-to-be-announced record.



Speaking to Billboard, Jann said: “There’s a new Bruce [Springsteen] record coming out this fall, which is stunning. I’m listening to that.”



Springsteen and the E Street Band are due to embark on a 2023 world tour in February, including headlining American Express presents BST Hyde Park on July 6 and 8.



Meanwhile, earlier this year, Sam Fender let slip that he's teamed up with Springsteen to record a charity single.



The 28-year-old singer has joined forces with the 'Born in the U.S.A.' hitmaker - who he is often compared to - to record a song for the Teenage Cancer Trust and its sister organisation Teenage Cancer America.



Sam - who has also teamed up with Sting and Mark Knopfler to record the superstar song - said: "Sting occasionally FaceTimes us, weirdly I always end up being in the bath.



"We were in the studio the other day. I did a charity thing with him and Mark Knopfler."