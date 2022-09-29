Arctic Monkeys to release second single from The Car today

Arctic Monkeys have a new song called 'Body Paint' on the way today (29.09.22).

Alex Turner and co premiered the latest single from their new LP 'The Car' at a recent New York concert.

The second track from the follow-up to 2018's 'Tranquility Base Hotel and Casino', is BBC Radio 1's ‘Hottest Record In The World’.

The indie legends shared the lead single 'There'd Better Be A Mirrorball' in August.

Meanwhile, it was recently reported that the 'Do I Wanna Know?' hitmakers have signed up to headline Glastonbury 2023.

They are said to have already started preparations for the gig, which will be the third time they have joined the festival and 10 years since they last appeared on the festival’s Pyramid Stage.

A source told The Sun: “Alex Turner and the band are coming back to Glastonbury, and this time their set is going to be even bigger and better.

“The lads have signed on the dotted line and will return to the Pyramid Stage next June.

“It is really special for them to be doing a hat-trick on that stage and it is something they have wanted to do for a while.

“After the festival dates lined up with their upcoming tour they said they couldn’t not play there again.

“The band are in the process of putting together their team and are working on making their performance one of Glastonbury’s most memorable.”

The group – which along with frontman Alex, 36, includes guitarist Jamie Cook, 37, bassist Nick O’Malley, also 37, and 36-year-old drummer Matt Helders – have already announced details of their massive UK and Ireland tour next year.

But they left a hole in the dates that coincides with Glastonbury 2023, which will run from June 21 to 25.

Their tour will start in May 2023 and features two huge homecoming shows at Sheffield’s Hillsborough Park.

Support acts for the entire tour are The Hives and The Mysterines.

‘The Car’ is due for release on October 21.