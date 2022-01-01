Kylie Minogue to debut new music at major shows early next year

Kylie Minogue is reportedly set to debut new music at her first big gigs in three years.

The Australian pop idol is set to headline WorldPride in Sydney on February 24, and the LGBTQ+ ally is said to have some new tunes up her sleeve that she will test out on the crowd.

A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: “Kylie was never going to pass on Sydney WorldPride as she knows how much it means to her LGBTQ+ fans. She is planning a spectacular performance with music that no one has heard yet.”

The 'Spinning Around' hitmaker is also booked for the New Year’s Eve gala at Atlantis, The Palm, in Dubai.

Earlier this month, it was revealed that Kylie had finished work on her 16th studio album.

The 'I Should Be So Lucky' hitmaker flew into London from her home in Australia to secretly meet with executives from her label BMG so they could hear the finished tracks and plan the next steps for the record, which is expected to be released next year.

A source said: “Everything is being treated as top secret. Most people at the label didn’t even know she was coming.

“She quietly flew into London to visit bosses at BMG.

“They were really impressed and talks moved on to how they will roll it out.

“Details are being ironed out but the album is scheduled to drop in the first half of 2023.”

BMG boss Alistair Norbury confirmed last month that Kylie would be bringing out the follow-up to 2020's 'Disco' in 2023.

He said: "So next year we’ll start our third album with Kylie, and we only expected to do one. So the roster is building to a size where it is almost self-sustaining. We already know our first Q1 and Q2 releases for next year."

It is believed the 54-year-old star has teamed up with a number of "exciting" artists for the record, including songwriter Kamille.

A source said in July: "Kylie didn’t get a chance to tour her last album because of COVID restrictions, but she’s thrown herself back into writing music.

"She really loves being in the studio and is spending this summer working on her next record with some really exciting collaborators like [the songwriter] Kamille.

"'Disco' proved that she still has what it takes to make a massively successful pop album and people are queuing up to work with her.

"There are major plans in the pipeline and she can’t wait to have another record out and to be back on the road."

While Kylie is anxious to get back on tour, she wanted to make sure she had new music for her fans first.

The insider added: "It has been more than three years since her 'Golden' tour and she is itching to perform.

"But that won’t happen now until this new album is out. It’s going to be well worth the wait."