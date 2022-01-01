Billy Joel to headline BST Hyde Park 2022

Billy Joel is set to headline American Express presents BST Hyde Park.



The 'Piano Man' himself has announced his only European appearance in 2023 will be at the summer London extravaganza on Friday, July 7.



The show announcement comes after the 73-year-old musician announced the 50th anniversary live concert film 'Live At Yankee Stadium', which will hit cinemas as part of a two-night global fan event on October 5 and 9.



The latest BST lineup announcement comes after Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band were confirmed as the first headliners for the 10th anniversary edition of the outdoor series.



The Boss is set to return to the UK next year for a series of major concerts, including playing the London landmark on July 6 and 8, 2023.



Springsteen and co will also play Edinburgh's BT Murrayfield Stadium on May 30, and Birmingham's Villa Park on June 16.



The shows will mark their first live concerts in the UK since the 2016 'River Tour'.



The rock icon released his first studio album with his long-time backing band the E Street Band, 'Letter to You', in six years in October 2020.



And there were recently rumours of a new album following in the not-so-distant future.



Rolling Stone co-founder Jann Wenner, claimed Springsteen is gearing up for an autumn launch for his yet-to-be-announced record.



It's not known if the alleged record is with his E Street Band or solo.



Speaking to Billboard, Jann said: “There’s a new Bruce [Springsteen] record coming out this fall, which is stunning. I’m listening to that.”



There have been whispers of Springsteen, 73, doing a soul covers album, but this has not been confirmed nor denied.



Tickets for Billy Joel at BST Hyde Park are available to AMEX members in a presale from 10am, Thursday 29 September and go on general sale 10am, Thursday 6 October.