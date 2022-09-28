Wet Leg were among the big winners at the AIM Independent Music Awards 2022

Wet Leg were crowned Best Independent Breakthrough act at the AIM Independent Music Awards 2022.



The 'Chaise Longue' duet - comprising Rhian Teasdale and Hester Chambers - beat Nova Twins, Knucks, Children of Zeus and Warmduscher to be crowned the top indie act in the UK at Wednesday night's (28.09.22) ceremony at London's Roundhouse in Camden.



Nova Twins didn't come home empty-handed, however, with the rockers nabbing Best Independent Track for 'Antagonist'.



Cleo Sol scooped Best Independent Album for 'Mother'.



Stormzy was honoured with the Diversity Champion Award in recognition of his charity work and for using his platform "to level the playing field in the music industry."



The rapper gave an impassioned speech in which he called on others to not just use "diversity as a buzzword".



He said: "I encourage everyone in the room today to not just use diversity as a buzzword, whatever role you play, to really be a driving factor in it, not just see it as a quota or a box to tick but really see the worth."



The rapper launched the #Merky Foundation charity and #Merky Books, the latter of which provides a platform for "underrepresented voices".



And since 2018, the Stormzy Scholarship has awarded 19 UK Black students financial support to attend the prestigious Cambridge University.



Elsewhere, Rina Sawayama was presented with the Innovation Award.



The 'Hold The Girl' singer's visionary work on her music videos and in the studio were toasted.



And Lethal Bizzle received the Outstanding Contribution gong.



The London rap legend - whose real name is Maxwell Owusu Ansah - also take to the stage and treated the crowd to a set including 'Rari WorkOut', 'Fester Skank' and 'Pow! (Forward)'.



The Grime superstar had said of the industry recognition: “It’s nice to get your flowers when you can still smell them.”



Indie legends The Libertines also performed, along with rising star Pixey.







An abridged list of the winners is as follows:







Diversity Champion – Stormzy







Best Independent Album in association with Spotify – Cleo Sol, Mother (Forever Living Originals)







Best Independent Track in association with Meta – Nova Twins, Antagonist (Marshall Records)







UK Independent Breakthrough in association with YouTube music – Wet Leg (Domino Recording Company)







International Breakthrough in association with Deezer – Blxst (Red Bull Records)







Best Live Perfomer – Mitski (Dead Oceans)







Best [Difficult] Second Album in association with BBC 6 Music – Nilüfer Yanya, Painless (ATO Records)







Innovator Award in association with Amazon Music – Rina Sawayama







Outstanding Contribution to Music in association with Merlin – Lethal Bizzle







Special Recognition – The Libertines (Rough Trade)







Best Independent EP/Mixtape – Taahliah, Angelica







Best Independent Remix – Champion remix of Ibeyi, Lavender Red Roses ft. Jorja Smith (XL Recordings)







One To Watch in association with BBC Introducing – Nia Archives (HIJINXX)







Best Independent Video in association with VEVO – Jeshi, 3210 (Because Music)







PPL Award for Most Played New Independent Artist – D.O.D (Axtone Records)