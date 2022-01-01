Lizzo makes history by playing 200-year-old crystal flute onstage

Lizzo has made history by playing a one-of-a-kind crystal flute during a concert.



The Juice hitmaker, who is a classically trained flautist, was invited to view the world's largest flute collection at the U.S. Library of Congress on Monday. During the visit, Lizzo took the opportunity to play the priceless instrument made for President James Madison by Claude Laurent that was rescued from the White House during the War of 1812.



After the star confirmed that she could play the flute, curators arranged for it to be securely transported to the Capitol One Arena, where she was carefully handed it at one point during her The Special Tour gig on Tuesday night.



"I want everybody to make some noise for James Madison's crystal flute, y'all!" she exclaimed, before gingerly holding the instrument and admitting: "I'm scared."



Lizzo, real name Melissa Jefferson, then performed a few notes on the flute, describing it as "like playing out of a wine glass", before offering up her signature twerk dance move.



"We just made history tonight!" the 34-year-old added. "Thank you to the Library of Congress for preserving our history and making history freaking cool! History is freaking cool you guys!"



In addition, Lizzo raved over the opportunity in a post on her Instagram page.



"I'M THE FIRST & ONLY PERSON TO PLAY THIS PRESIDENTIAL CRYSTAL FLUTE ITS LITERALLY AN HEIRLOOM - LIKE... AS A FLUTE PLAYER THIS IS ICONIC AND I WILL NEVER BE OVER IT (sic)," she gushed.



In response, a number of her celebrity friends congratulated her on the memorable moment.



"You are ICONIC," wrote Kerry Washington, while Grimes posted, "This is the most high fantasy thing I've ever seen in the real world omg. A mythical crystal flute no one has ever heard play? This is some elf s**t. Congrats."



Madison served as the fourth president of the United States from 1809 to 1817.