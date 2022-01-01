Pink and Miley Cyrus honour Taylor Hawkins at Los Angeles tribute concert

Pink, Miley Cyrus and Alanis Morissette were among the musicians who honoured late drummer Taylor Hawkins at a tribute concert in Los Angeles on Tuesday night.

After the musician passed away in March aged 50, his Foo Fighters bandmates organised two memorial fundraising concerts in his honour, and the second took place at the Kia Forum in Inglewood on Tuesday.

The So What singer took to the stage three times throughout the night for collaborative appearances - a duet of Barracuda with Heart's Nancy Wilson, a rendition of Somebody To Love with Queen's Brian May and Roger Taylor, and a team-up with Dave Grohl and the rest of the Foo Fighters for their hit The Pretender.

Pink later shared a selfie on her Instagram Stories and wrote in the caption, "Hate why we were there - but I love that we were all together."

Meanwhile, Cyrus joined Def Leppard and Foo Fighters for an expansive version of the British rock band's 1983 hit Photograph, and Morissette - for whom Hawkins played the drums in the '90s - performed her hit You Oughta Know.

The tribute concert also featured performances from Kesha, Joan Jett, Travis Barker, Wolfgang Van Halen, Metallica's Lars Ulrich, Mötley Crüe, Grohl's former Nirvana bandmate Krist Novoselic, comedian Dave Chappelle, and Hawkins' covers band Chevy Metal.

The event lasted around six hours and featured 53 songs, beginning with Grohl's daughter Violet singing a moving version of Leonard Cohen's Hallelujah. The Foo Fighters closed the show with a mini-set filled with special guests, including Hawkins' son Shane on drums for My Hero and I'll Stick Around and Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith for the closing number, Everlong.

The first tribute concert took place in London earlier this month. Proceeds from both shows will go to the charities Music Support and MusiCares.