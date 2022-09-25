'Haters hate and lovers love!: Ian Brown reacts to criticism of solo gig

Ian Brown has reacted to the criticism of the opening night of his solo tour.



The former Stone Roses frontman kicked off the run at Leeds’ O2 Academy on Sunday night (25.09.22), and was met with a barrage of negative reviews for singing along to a backing track.



One gig-goer, who claims to have left before the end, tweeted: “Gutted to see Ian Brown turn up to his £40 a ticket, sold out gig at leeds tonight WITH NO BAND.



“I’m a life long fan but it was bad. Ian Brown does karaoke and butchers his own tunes. Most were too p***** to care but I had to get out after this one. (sic)"



And after his second show in Glasgow was met with praise, Ian reacted: “HATERS HATE AND LOVERS LOVE!”



He also said during the concert at the O2 Academy on Monday night (26.09.22): “Last night we played in Leeds, and all there was was hands in the air, all the way to the back.”



And one attendee wrote: "Don’t always believe what you read on Twitter! Ian Brown absolutely smashed it out the f****** park in Glasgow tonight. Fantastic performance.”



The run continues on Thursday (29.09.22) at Newcastle's O2 City Hall and wraps at London's O2 Academy Brixton on October 7.



Last year, Ian resigned himself as the headliner for Neighbourhood Weekender because he was against the idea of having to prove you've had a COVID-19 vaccine to be permitted entry to events.



He tweeted at the time: “My Saturday night headline show at NHBD Weekender Festival will now not happen! I refuse to accept vaccination proof as condition of entry. Refunds are available! X."



Ian previously raised eyebrows when he tweeted: "NO LOCKDOWN NO TESTS NO TRACKS NO MASKS NO VAX. (sic)"



And he also took aim at the media and the government for their "lies and propaganda".



In another post, he wrote: "So I'm a Conspiracy Theorist HA! a term invented by the lame stream media to discredit those who can smell and see through the government/media lies and propaganda (sic)"