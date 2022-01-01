Tom Grennan announces third album and biggest headline tour to date

Tom Grennan has announced his third album 'What Ifs and Maybes', and his first-ever headline arena shows.

The 'Little Bit Of Love' singer has unveiled the title for his follow-up to his chart-topping 2021 LP 'Evering Road', which is about not being "afraid to jump into the unknown".

Tom, 27, said of the forthcoming record: "I've called my new album What Ifs and Maybes. It's about going with your gut, not your head, because you never know what's going to happen. I'm not afraid to jump into the unknown - because it's exciting! It's about rolling the dice and living your best life with nothing to lose. I'm in a new creative space, and I know I'm finally the artist I want to be. I'm so buzzing for these shows, my biggest gigs to date. I can't wait to get out and play these new songs to everyone. Let's go!"

Next year, Tom will embark on his biggest jaunt across the UK to date, kicking off at Birmingham's Utilita Arena on March 10.

He will also head to Cardiff, Leeds, Glasgow, Nottingham, and Manchester for further arena shows, with the run ending with Tom headlining The O2 arena on March 23.

Fans are able to get first access to tickets by pre-ordering the new album at Tom's store (Weds 27th 10am – Tues 4th 3pm). Tickets are on general sale from 09:00am BST 7th October. The new album release date, and more details, are soon to be announced.

Fans can join Tom's adventures, access all areas, in the new YouTube-series, '24 With Tom' on his YouTube channel.

March 2023 Headline Arena Tour Dates

10 Birmingham, Utilita Arena

11 Cardiff, International Arena

12 Leeds, First Direct Arena

14 Newcastle, O2 City Hall

15 Glasgow, SSE Hydro

17 Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

18 Manchester, Manchester AO Arena

19 Brighton, Brighton Centre

21 Plymouth, Pavilions

23 London O2 Arena