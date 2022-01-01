Hailey Bieber denies stealing Justin Bieber from Selena Gomez

Hailey Bieber has insisted she was never romantically involved with her now-husband Justin Bieber when he was with Selena Gomez.

During a candid appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast, the 25-year-old model was asked to clarify the timeline between the Sorry singer's relationships with Selena and herself for the first time.

Justin was famously in an on-off relationship with the singer/actress between 2010 and March 2018. He then rekindled his romance with Hailey, who he dated briefly in 2015 and 2016, in June 2018 and they got married later that year.

When asked directly if she was ever romantically involved with Justin at the same time as Selena, Hailey replied, "No, not one time".

She continued, "When him and I ever started hooking up, or anything of that sort, he was not ever in a relationship. Ever, at any point. I would never; it's not in my character to mess with someone's relationship. I would just never do that, I was raised better than that. I'm not interested in doing that and I never was... I can say, point blank, that I was never with him when he was in a relationship with anybody. That's the end of it."

The model said she understands how the timeline looks from the outside but insisted that Justin and Selena had closed the chapter on their relationship for good before she reunited with him.

"I would never want to get into a relationship with someone and be engaged to them and be getting married to them and think in the back of my mind, 'I wonder if that was really closed for you.' I know for a fact that the reason we were able to get back together was because it was very much completely closed," she stated.

Hailey admitted that she still receives hate from his and Selena's fans "to this day" because they believe she "stole him" and wish he had ended up with somebody else. She noted that the bullying annoys Justin too because they think "if we have moved on, why can't you?"