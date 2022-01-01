Taylor Swift reveals title of track 6 on Midnights

Taylor Swift has revealed track six's title on 'Midnights'.

The pop megastar is preparing to release her new album in October and she's been playing an online lottery game with fans to announce the tracklist with the singer videoing herself picking numbered ping pong balls that correspond to a track on the LP.

And the latest to be unveiled in her TikTok series 'Midnights Mayhem With Me' is a song called 'Midnight Rain'.

Track seven on 'Midnights' is called 'Question...?'.

Last week, the 32-year-old musician revealed she has written her first ever song with a swear word in the title.

She chose number eight and revealed the title is 'Vigilante S**t'.

It's the first time Taylor has used a curse word in one of her song titles, although she has previously used profanities in her lyrics.

Taylor plans to continue announcing the track titles in her 'Midnights Mayhem With Me' series on TikTok.

She debuted the series on September 20, and confirmed the 13th track is 'Mastermind'.

Taylor previously described the album as a collection of songs based on 13 sleepless nights over the last few years, during which she got up to jot down lyrics.

Announcing the new project, she wrote in a statement posted online: "This is a collection of music written in the middle of the night, a journey through terrors and sweet dreams. The floors we pace and the demons we face. For all of us who have tossed and turned and decided to keep the lanterns lit and go searching – hoping that just maybe, when the clock strikes twelve… we’ll meet ourselves."

There are 13 tracks for each sleepless night, though a Target-exclusive edition comes with three bonus tracks.

'Midnights' is due for release on October 21.