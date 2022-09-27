Pink joined Queen and Foo Fighters for Somebody To Love at Taylor Hawkins tribute gig

Pink stole the show at the Taylor Hawkins tribute concert in Los Angeles, joining Queen and Foo Fighters for a rousing cover of 'Somebody To Love'.

The 'So What' hitmaker belted out the rock anthem that was adored by the late drummer - who tragically died aged 50 in March - with Dave Grohl and co and Queen's very own Brian May and Roger Taylor at the Kia Forum on Tuesday (27.09.22).

Pink also performed Foo Fighters' 'The Pretender' and duetted with Heart's Nancy Wilson on 'Barracuda'.

Taking to her Instagram Story after her set, Pink wrote: "Hate why we were there - but I love that we were all together."

The memorial gig got underway with Foos' frontman Dave's daughter Violet, 16, performing a hair-raising rendition of Leonard Cohen’s 'Hallelujah' with guitarist Alain Johannes.

Dave then told the crowd: “Welcome to the Los Angeles Taylor Hawkins tribute concert.

“This is the hometown s***, so you gotta make it loud for Taylor.”

The 'Best of You' rocker then asked the masses of fans to “spend some time in [Hawkins’s] musical mind", which he admitted could be a "pretty terrifying place”.

Joan Jett, Chevy Metal, Kesha, Coattail Riders, Miley Cyrus, Mötley Crüe, and Def Leppard were among the star-studded bill.

Taylor's metal covers band Chevy Metal was introduced on stage by his 16-year-old son Shane.

He first admitted: “I’m really nervous."

The teenager then declared Chevy “one of the best f****** cover bands I’ve ever heard in my life.”

They then did an electric cover of Led Zeppelin’s 'Rock and Roll'.

Kesha performed David Bowie classic 'Heroes', and Miley joined Def Leppard's Joe Elliott for 'Photograph'.

Dave was also joined by Josh Homme, Alain and Zeppelin’s John Paul Jones for a cover of Sir Elton John's 'Goodbye Yellow Brick Road'.

All money raised from the show will benefit the Music Support and MusiCares charities, as chosen by Taylor's family.

The Los Angeles show follows the London Wembley Stadium concert earlier this month, which saw the likes of Liam Gallagher, Queen, The Darkness, and AC/DC's Brian Johnson perform in honour of the adored musician. Sir Paul McCartney even made a surprise appearance to duet with Chrisse Hynde.