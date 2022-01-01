Post Malone returns to the stage after recent fall

Post Malone returned to the stage in Cleveland on Tuesday night despite his recent stage fall.



In a Twitter announcement, the Circles rapper told fans his gig in the Ohio city would go ahead as planned.



“Cleveland, I will be singing the f**k outta some songs tonight…see y’all tonight,” he wrote hours before the concert at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse was set to begin.



The rapper’s return to his Twelve Carat Tour comes after he fell through an open trapdoor at a St. Louis concert earlier this month. He was later hospitalised with “stabbing pain” and had to cancel his gig in Boston.



After being discharged from the hospital, Post explained how the mishap occurred.



“The guitar’s on the guitar stand and it goes down,” he tweeted. “And there’s this big ass hole, so I go around there and I turn the corner and I bust my ass. Winded me pretty good; got me pretty good.”