Diddy sued by former nanny claiming rapper fired her for being pregnant

Diddy has been sued by the former nanny to his children for alleged discrimination.

According to legal documents obtained by The Blast, Sean “Diddy” Combs has been sued by a woman claiming to have worked as a nanny in the Coming Home rapper’s household.

The woman - who chose to remain anonymous - claimed that Combs’ late partner Kim Porter hired her as an assistant before giving birth to twin girls D'Lila Star and Jessie James in 2006, whom Porter shared with the music mogul along with an older son Christian and Kim's son Quincy from a previous relationship. The plaintiff also says she's Porter's niece, reports TMZ.

The woman later became a nanny to the twins, and after Porter died in 2018 of an lobar pneumonia Combs allegedly offered the woman a full-time live-in position at his estate.

In the legal documents, the woman claimed that she announced her own pregnancy in August 2020 and requested to take maternity leave - a request that reportedly angered Combs. After beginning “a campaign to get her fired”, Combs terminated the nanny’s employment, saying she was “being fired because she was pregnant and unmarried, which purportedly set a bad example for Sean Combs’ daughters”, the documents state.

The woman additionally accused Combs of neglecting to compensate her for overtime, let her take meal or rest periods, or provide her with accurate or “timely” wage statements.

The complaint concluded that Combs’ “discrimination” and “despicable” conduct “justifies an award of punitive damages”.

Combs’ legal team later responded to the suit, saying the woman’s “babysitting services were always intended to be temporary” and that the “transition out of her role was planned and agreed to by her long before she even mentioned that she was pregnant”.