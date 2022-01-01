The Spice Girls releasing 25th anniversary edition of Spiceworld

The Spice Girls are to release a special edition of their 'Spiceworld' in celebration of the record's 25th anniversary.

'Spiceworld 25' has been curated by the iconic girl group and combines the original chart-topping album with bonus tracks and B-Sides, along with previously unreleased recordings from the archive.

The band, consisting of Melanie C (Sporty Spice), Geri Horner (Ginger Spice), Victoria Beckham (Posh Spice), Emma Bunton (Baby Spice) and Mel B (Scary Spice), said: "The 'Spiceworld' era was such a fun time for us; we'd just had a number one album with 'Spice', we were travelling all over the world and meeting our amazing fans, we released our second album AND we had our very own movie! Who would've thought it? It's crazy to think that 25 years have passed."

The album will include the fan favourite 'Step To Me', which was originally the soundtrack of a soft drinks campaign that the group starred in back in 1997.

The record will also contain the 15-minute Spice Girls Party Mix that features the band's biggest hits.

'Spiceworld' was released in November 1997 and spent three weeks at the top of the album chart in the UK. The album has since sold over 14 million copies worldwide.

The anniversary edition has four previously unreleased live recordings from the group's successful tour of Europe and North America in 1998.

'Spiceworld 25' Digital Deluxe Edition tracklist:

1. Spice Up Your Life

2. Stop

3. Too Much

4. Saturday Night Divas

5. Never Give Up On The Good Times

6. Move Over

7. Do It

8. Denying

9. Viva Forever

10. The Lady Is A Vamp

11. Step To Me (7” Mix)

12. Outer Space Girls

13. Walk Of Life

14. Step To Me (Demo Version)*

15. Too Much (Live In Toronto, July 1998)*

16. Stop (Live In Madrid, March 1998)*

17. Move Over (Live In Istanbul, October 1997)

18. Spice Up Your Life (Live In Arnhem, March 1998)*

19. Viva Forever (Live In Manchester, April 1998)*

20. Spice Up Your Life (Morales Radio Mix)

21. Stop (Morales Remix Edit)

22. Too Much (SoulShock Karlin Remix)

23. Viva Forever (John Themis Ambient Mix)*

24. Step To Me (Extended Mix)

25. Spice Girls Party Mix*