Foo Fighter Chris Shiflett talks band's future and respect for Taylor Hawkins

Chris Shiflett has hinted Foo Fighters will make a new record when the time is right.

The 'Best of You' rockers continue to mourn the loss of their beloved drummer Taylor Hawkins - who tragically died aged 50 in March - and honour his memory with the second of two memorial shows at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles on Tuesday (27.09.22).

And in a new interview, the band's guitarist has said that once they are ready to get back on the promotion bandwagon and feel able to deal with questions about the sticksman's passing, they will likely make a new record.

The 51-year-old musician - who is joined by Dave Grohl, Pat Smear, Nate Mendel and Rami Jaffee in the rock band - said that, on the whole, people have been "respectful" about Taylor's passing, but he called out the few spreading lies about the cause of his death.

Speaking on 'The Plug With Justin Jay', he said: “Most people that I’ve encountered have been respectful about it or try to avoid it.

“It probably will be [more of a thing] when we ever get around to putting out another Foo Fighters record and go back into the promo boogie woogie.

“I remember that when I joined Foo Fighters, it was 1999 so it was a while after Kurt Cobain had died but I would watch interviewers twist themselves in knots trying to ask Dave [Grohl] about it but not ask. I would think it would turn into that kinda thing."

Chris added: “People are pretty respectful but it’s made me reconsider everything I thought I knew about Jim Morrison dying, or Randy Rhoads or any of those rock and roll tragedies.

“Taylor was this big character and he meant a lot to millions of people so I get that fascination with [his death] but so much of what I’ve seen out there is so completely wrong.

“There’s people out there saying s*** like Dave killed Taylor by making him get the COVID vaccine. You’re going to turn it into that? F** you. I try not to pay attention to it but it does make you angry because that s*** is just disrespectful.”

Foo Fighters' final album with Taylor was 2021's 'Medicine at Midnight'.