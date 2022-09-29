Billie Eilish announces live stream concert to make end of Happier Than Ever world tour

Billie Eilish will mark the end of her 'Happier Than Ever' world tour with a special live stream concert.

On Friday (30.09.22), the 'Bad Guy' hitmaker will broadcast a new film - 'Happier Than Ever, The World Tour' - on Apple Music Live to as her seven month run on the road officially comes to an end at the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia.

The show was actually filmed at London's O2 Arena earlier this year, during Billie's six-show residency at the venue.

Alongside a teaser for the new film, she wrote on Instagram: "Happier Than Ever, The World Tour comes to Apple Music Live this week on September 30th!!!!!!!

"Never been so proud of any show as I have been with this whole tour.

"Was so excited with the idea of filming and couldn't be happier for you all to see it and watch together from all over."

The movie will air at 7pm PT, which is 3am for fans in the UK.

Meanwhile, Apple Music's Zane Lowe will have a sit down interview with Billie premiering on Thursday (29.09.22) before the live stream the following night.

In a statement, he said: "This show is such a gift for Billie’s fans around the world who weren’t able to make it out to witness one of the best concerts of 2022, and also the perfect opportunity to revisit the excitement for those who did."

The announcement comes after the star's 2021 film 'Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter To Los Angeles', which was shot during the pandemic at an empty Hollywood Bowl.

Billie - who collaborates with her producer brother FINNEAS on her music - previously explained she has "no idea" what is to come in terms of her career but doesn't like the thought of working with many people and joked that her brother is "so annoying" because is a workaholic.

She said: "I have no idea what is to come. That's what so interesting about thinking about, 'would you ever do this and that', because we all as people feel like we're all going to be the same thing always, forever, and it's just not realistic.

"I did work with a lot of people for a couple of years, and I just really didn't enjoy it, honestly. I just don't. FINNEAS is so annoying. FINNEAS can work any time. The dude doesn't get a break within himself, he doesn't need it."