Megan Thee Stallion launches mental health resource website

Megan Thee Stallion has launched a website filled with mental health resources.

The rapper has launched an online health resource platform called Bad B**ches Have Bad Days Too, taken from a lyric in her song Anxiety.

The website includes links to therapy platforms and helplines, including from organisations that specialise in serving queer people and people of colour. These links are interspersed with imagery from Anxiety, with the cover art, music video, and a quote from the song appearing before the first set of resources.

On Monday, Megan retweeted a fan's review of the site to announce its launch.

"Megan @theestallion created a website that compiles a list of diverse mental health resources and is sending it out to her fans and followers," the fan wrote on Twitter. "Real hot girl s**t."

On the publicity trail for her new album Traumazine, Megan explained that she used the record to open up about her feelings following the death of her mother in March 2019.

"I kind of wanted to talk about everything that's been happening to me since like 2019. Like since my mom passed. And I feel like I just kinda worked through it. Like I never really dealt with it and I'm not saying I'm still in a good place about it. I'm not saying I've worked through it at all. I just feel like now I'm coming to a place where it's all hitting me," she revealed on SiriusXM. "But now I'm kind of feeling like, dang, I have to deal with this. I can't keep not talking about it. I can't keep running from it. I gotta deal with this."