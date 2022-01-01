Meghan Trainor recalls nurses probing her over taking antidepressants while pregnant

Meghan Trainor has recalled how nurses implied that her decision to take antidepressants while pregnant contributed to her son's stay in a neonatal intensive care unit (NICU).

The All About That Bass singer and her husband, actor Daryl Sabara, welcomed a little boy named Riley in February 2021.

However, Riley had "breathing issues" immediately after he was delivered via Caesarean section, and in a recent interview for Romper, Meghan recounted how nurses at the hospital insinuated that she was somehow to blame.

"They kept asking me if I was on antidepressants during the pregnancy, and I was, but on the lowest dose possible, and all my doctors said it was safe and wouldn't affect him," she told the publication. "It was really f**ked up. They had no name for what was wrong. He just wouldn't wake up. They said, 'It's really up to Riley when he wants to wake up.' I'd be like 'Really? Can't you just zap him and get him up?'"

Now that Riley is now a healthy toddler, Meghan is back to work and promoting her new album Takin' It Back.

The record features the track Superwoman, in which she reflects on the challenges of motherhood.

"All the wives, all these mamas, you can't cry, you can't be like 'Today was f**king tough,'" the 28-year-old shared. "Nope, you have to be like, 'Everything's perfect; we're all perfect and happy.' And it's not easy."

Takin' It Back is set to be released on 21 October.