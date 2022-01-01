Britney Spears: 'Jennifer Lopez's family would never have allowed her to be treated like I was'

Britney Spears has blasted the alleged way her family have treated her, claiming that fellow Las Vegas star Jennifer Lopez's loved ones wouldn't have allowed it to happen to her.



Britney played a residency in Sin City from 2013 to 2017, while she was still under her controversial conservatorship controlled by her father, Jamie Spears.



Appearing to hit out at her time in Las Vegas, the 40-year-old superstar fired off a series of messages on Instagram on Sunday night.



"After 14 years of telling me no to what I wanted ... it’s ruined for me ... but that wasn't the worst part ... the worst part was my family locking me up in that place for four months (sic) ... Jesus f**king Christ ... I'd like to see somebody tell Jennifer Lopez to sit down 8 hours a day 7 days a week ... no car, own security of 5 years telling me at my own door I can't walk outside for 4 months ... no door for privacy ... and watched me change naked and shower," she vented. "Took me abruptly off me medication I was normally on and drugged me on lithium ... I'd like to see a management team tell Jennifer Lopez to go through what I went through ... what the f**k do you think she would do ... her family would NEVER allow that."



Later in the message, the Toxic singer reiterated her recent statement that she would never perform again.



"Again I'd rather stay home and s**t in my f**king pool than join the entertainment business," she raged.



In a second post, Britney shed more light on her four years in Vegas and also mentioned her ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake.



"The four years I did Vegas every six weeks I had off ... I asked to be connected to producers that would create a cool sound ... I was told no," she wrote.



She added: "I think Justin Timberlake has had the longest performance at the VMAS 7 MINUTES maybe more. My children watched it and said 'Mamma why did they do that?' They ruined it for me, embarrassed me, and made me feel like absolutely nothing.'"